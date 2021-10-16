N. Korea may be considering engaging with S. Korea, U.S.: Biegun

"It's very likely that just as the North Korean government was fixated on the U.S. presidential election from mid-2019 until November 3 of 2020, it seems likely that the North Korean regime is also now fixated on the South Korean elections coming up in the spring of next year, which could lead to a change in government from the progressives to the conservative politicians," said Biegun, referring to South Korea's presidential election slated for March 9, 2022.