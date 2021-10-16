Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon says, 'Solutions to history issues should be explored jointly'; Kishida says, 'S. Korea should present appropriate measures' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gatherings of up to 8 and 10 people to be allowed for capital and non-capital areas, respectively; Up to 250 can attend wedding ceremony (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecutors belatedly raid Seongnam city hall excluding mayor's office (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors belatedly raid Seongnam city hall amid criticism of insufficient probe (Segye Times)

-- Gatherings of up to 8 people to be allowed for greater Seoul area; restaurants in non-capital regions can operate until midnight (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecution belatedly raids Seongnam city hall excluding offices of mayor, secretary (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Chun Tae-il' made it in 30 yrs (Hankyoreh)

-- 3 stray arrows, regular citizens' economy struggles (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2nd alliance between Lee Hae-jin, Masayoshi Son ... They push to build AI company (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gatherings of up to 8 people to be allowed for restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul area (Korea Economic Daily)

