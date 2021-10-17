Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Son Heung-min #tourism

S. Korea to release promotional tourism video featuring Son Heung-min

14:54 October 17, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- A video featuring football star Son Heung-min promoting South Korea as a tourist destination will be unveiled this week, the culture ministry said Sunday.

The 80-second video with Son of Tottenham Hotspur is aimed at allowing viewers to feel South Korea's unique and attractive features so as to draw more overseas visitors to the country in the post-pandemic era.

The video will be available on Monday on social media channels run by the Korea Tourism Organization, the ministry said, adding that the government also put up a promotional advertisement featuring Son on double-decker buses in Britain.

Son has been the country's honorary tourism ambassador since July.

This image, provided by the culture ministry on Oct. 17, 2021, shows a British double-decker bus covered with a promotional image for South Korea as a tourist destination featuring football star Son Heung-min. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK