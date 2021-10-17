Pohang Steelers reach AFC Champions League semifinals

Lim Sang-hyub grabbed a brace and Lee Seung-mo added another for Pohang's convincing win in the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. This will be Pohang's first trip to the final four at the AFC competition since 2009, which is the last time they won the tournament.

