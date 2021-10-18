(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 18)

More seriously, the shortage of automotive chips and other system semiconductors is likely to deal a blow to memory chip producers such as Samsung and SK hynix. According to some foreign news reports, Apple may cut the production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million by the end of the year due to the global chip shortage. If such a cut becomes a reality, it would reduce demand for DRAM chips to be used for smartphones. In that case, the domestic memory chip industry will face a slump.