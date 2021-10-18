Monday's weather forecast
09:00 October 18, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/04 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/06 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/03 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 60
Gangneung 18/05 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 18/04 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 18/03 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/08 Cloudy 10
