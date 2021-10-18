Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 October 18, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/06 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/03 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 18/05 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 18/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/08 Cloudy 10

