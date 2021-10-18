Samsung Heavy wins US$1.7 bln order for 7 shuttle tankers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a US$1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.
Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.
With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)