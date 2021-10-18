Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins US$1.7 bln order for 7 shuttle tankers

11:20 October 18, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a US$1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.

Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.

With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 18, 2021, shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

