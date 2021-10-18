Seoul stocks trade lower late Mon. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors attempted to cash in gains from the key stock index's three-day advance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,011.83 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid sell-offs in most sectors.
Tech and auto heavyweights pared some of their losses late Monday morning as the profit-taking move dwindled.
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics lost 0.29 percent to 69,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.71 percent to 97,700 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat.
Among gainers, electric car battery maker Samsung SDI added 1.26 percent to 721,000 won, top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent to 209,500 won, and internet portal operator Naver increased 1.4 percent to 399,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
