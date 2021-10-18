Korea Shipbuilding grabs 416 bln-won order for 2 container carriers
14:08 October 18, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has signed a 416 billion-won (US$350.4 million) deal to build two container carriers.
Under the deal with a shipping company in the Marshall Islands, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will build the vessels and deliver them by April 2024, the shipbuilding holding company said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword