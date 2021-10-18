Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KSOE

Korea Shipbuilding grabs 416 bln-won order for 2 container carriers

14:08 October 18, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has signed a 416 billion-won (US$350.4 million) deal to build two container carriers.

Under the deal with a shipping company in the Marshall Islands, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will build the vessels and deliver them by April 2024, the shipbuilding holding company said in a regulatory filing.

KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on March 26, 2021, shows a 14,500-TEU container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK