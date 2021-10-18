Go to Contents
Police search Nat'l Assembly in Seoul over bomb threat

15:50 October 18, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Police and fire officials searched the National Assembly complex in Seoul on Monday after a lawmaker's office received a bomb threat by phone, officials said Monday.

According to police and parliament officials, an unidentified person made the call around 2 p.m., saying an explosive has been placed somewhere at the complex and a secretary of the lawmaker's office alerted security personnel there about the call.

Dozens of firefighters and police officers, along with a bomb squad and 10 fire trucks, were dispatched to the assembly complex to conduct a search and investigation.

"We are talking to the secretary as part of efforts to locate the blackmailer while searching for the explosive," a police official said.

The National Assembly in southern Seoul (Yonhap)

