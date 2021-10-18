Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Air Force chief meets with U.S. officials ahead of major defense exhibition
SEOUL -- South Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho met with a delegation of senior U.S. military and defense officials in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation ahead of a biennial defense exhibition later this week, his office said.
The talks with the U.S. delegation, including Heidi H. Grant, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and DeAnna M. Burt, deputy commander of the Space Operations Command, came a day before the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2021 begins its five-day run at Seoul Air Base, just south of Seoul.
-----------------
Tving plans to launch service in Japan, Taiwan next year, in U.S. in 2023
SEOUL -- South Korean online streaming platform Tving said Monday that it is planning to start its service in Japan and Taiwan next year and in the United States in 2023 to meet the rising demand for Korean-made content across the world.
"In order to expand Korean content globally, we are planning to wade into the world's over-the-top market in partnership with multiple major companies like Line Corp.," Yang Ji-eul, Tving's co-CEO, said in an online media event titled "Tving Connect 2021." "We will start our global service in Japan and Taiwan in 2022 and in the U.S. in 2023."
-----------------
U.S. general calls for strong space partnership with S. Korea
SEOUL -- A top U.S. military official called Monday for strong space cooperation with South Korea, stressing credible deterrence in the "contested" security domain comes from a robust partnership based on "mutual trust and shared values."
Gen. Jay Raymond, the chief of Space Operations at the United Nations Space Force, made the call during a security forum in Seoul, as a Sino-U.S. competition is intensifying with Beijing pushing to become a major space power.
-----------------
Gyeonggi governor trails top opposition contenders in presidential race: poll
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), trails leading presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) within the margin of error, a new poll showed Monday.
According to a Korea Social Opinion Institute survey of 3,000 adults held Friday and Saturday, Lee gained 35.4 percent support, while former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading candidate of the PPP, won 37.1 percent support in a hypothetical two-way competition.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon finalizes decision to raise S. Korea's carbon emission reduction target to 40 percent
SEOUL -- South Korea will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, sharply raising its previous goal as part of efforts to curb the pace of climate change, President Moon Jae-in said Monday.
Moon also confirmed that South Korea will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as the nation started tackling the challenge of responding to climate change and attaining sustainable growth simultaneously.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Lee apologizes for subordinates' corruption in Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung said Monday he feels "betrayed" by a former aide and others implicated in a massive development corruption scandal and apologized for their wrongdoing, drawing the line against his own involvement in the case threatening to mar his presidential campaign.
Lee spoke at a parliamentary audit of his government, referring to people including Yoo Dong-gyu, who served as acting president of Seongnam Development Corp. in charge of the development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when Lee was the city's mayor.
-----------------
(LEAD) Man apprehended for bomb hoax call to National Assembly
SEOUL -- Police apprehended a man in his 50s Monday for making a false threat to blow up the National Assembly.
The man, whose identity was withheld, allegedly called a lawmaker's office earlier in the day to claim he planted an explosive at the assembly complex. He also said he was giving the tip-off only to the office.
-----------------
Gas prices in S. Korea continue to rise on strong crude rally
SEOUL -- Gas prices in South Korea have continued to rise as oil prices hit a seven-year high amid the global economic recovery, data showed Monday.
The average gasoline price nationwide stood at 1,724.7 won (US$1.45) per liter Monday, marking the highest since December 2014, according to the data compiled by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC).
