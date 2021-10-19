U.S. representative for N. Korea to visit Seoul this week
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit Seoul this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart on ways to restart dialogue with the reclusive North, the U.S. diplomat said Monday.
Kim's trip to Seoul will follow his meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, here in Washington this week.
"Special Representative Noh and I had an excellent meeting this afternoon in advance of tomorrow's trilateral meeting with Japanese Director-General Funakoshi," the U.S. diplomat told reporters after his meeting with Noh at the State Department.
Kim explained the two discussed ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, including a possible declaration of the end of the Korean War, which was proposed last month by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"Special Representative Noh and I also discussed the end of war proposal, and I look forward to continuing those discussions and other issues of mutual concern when I'm in Seoul later this week," he said.
