2 minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two natural earthquakes hit eastern North Korea on Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred about 4 kilometers southeast of Changjin, South Hamgyong Province, at 6:41 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The second quake of magnitude 2.8 was detected at 6:45 a.m., about 4 kilometers northeast of Changjin.
Both quakes occurred naturally and do not seem to have caused any damage, the KMA said.
They posted a maximum level 1 on the seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt them.
A 2.4 magnitude natural quake also hit North Korea's northeastern region 36 kilometers northeast of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, Sunday night, according to the KMA.
