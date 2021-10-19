Air Seoul to resume flights to Guam in nearly 2 years
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Co., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it will resume flights to Guam in December as the country prepares to shift to a phase of "living with COVID-19" next month.
Air Seoul will start to provide two flights a week on the Incheon-Guam route starting on Dec. 23, the company said in a press release.
It also plans to gradually resume international flights to other major tourist destinations, including Saipan.
The carrier said it expects demand for international trips to grow gradually ahead of the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme, in which the virus will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease, like seasonal influenza.
Since March last year, Air Seoul has suspended all 19 international routes amid the spread of COVID-19, while expanding domestic routes.
