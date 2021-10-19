N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
10:30 October 19, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in a move that may dampen Seoul's push to resume dialogue.
The details on the latest launch were not immediately available.
The launch follows a series of Pyongyang's weapons tests, including the launch of a hypersonic missile last month.
