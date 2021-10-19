Cheong Wa Dae to hold NSC meeting to discuss N.K. projectile launch
10:52 October 19, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it will hold a National Security Council meeting in response to North Korea's projectile launch earlier in the day.
The unidentified projectile was fired toward the East Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests recently, including launching a hypersonic missile last month.
