Jeju Air to launch charter flights to Chiang Mai next month
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Tuesday it will launch charter flights to Chiang Mai next month for tourists to enjoy golf courses in Thailand.
Jeju Air said it will operate a flight every Friday on the Incheon-Chiang Mai route starting on Nov. 5.
The scheduled flight will mark the first chartered flight in South Korea to accommodate golf tourists since the spread of COVID-19 last year, it added.
The carrier said the Incheon-Chiang Mai route is open to fully vaccinated tourists. The Thai government earlier announced that it will allow fully vaccinated travelers to be exempted from quarantine starting next month.
Jeju Air said it plans to expand other international routes to meet growing demand for outbound trips and an increase in vaccinated people in South Korea, adding that it expects to resume flights to Bangkok, as well as other major cities in Thailand, by the end of the year.
