Nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace to begin this week
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Nighttime sightseeing at Gyeongbok Palace, one of four royal palaces in central Seoul, will open Thursday, offering visitors a special experience of walking among the brightly lit palace buildings on cool autumn nights.
The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. till Nov. 29 for the regular nighttime tour program for the second half of this year. There will be no tour on Tuesdays when the palace closes.
A maximum of 1,300 people will be allowed on each day to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Tickets, priced at 3,000 won (US$2.50), will be available both online and at the scene.
All visitors will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as mask wearing and temperature checks, according to the agency.
