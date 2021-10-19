Go to Contents
Nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace to begin this week

11:14 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Nighttime sightseeing at Gyeongbok Palace, one of four royal palaces in central Seoul, will open Thursday, offering visitors a special experience of walking among the brightly lit palace buildings on cool autumn nights.

The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. till Nov. 29 for the regular nighttime tour program for the second half of this year. There will be no tour on Tuesdays when the palace closes.

A maximum of 1,300 people will be allowed on each day to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Tickets, priced at 3,000 won (US$2.50), will be available both online and at the scene.

All visitors will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as mask wearing and temperature checks, according to the agency.

Visitors look around Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on May 27, 2020, as popular nighttime tours of royal palaces in the capital resumed after months of suspension due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)

