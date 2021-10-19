Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 8 additional coronavirus cases

13:30 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Eight Army soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,973, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Six trainees at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus while in quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak in their unit. They were not fully vaccinated.

An Army officer based in Yangju, north of Seoul, and an enlisted soldier stationed in Paju, 30 km north of the capital, tested positive as well, despite being fully vaccinated.

The military has reported 290 breakthrough cases so far.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,875, or 95 percent, have been fully cured, with 98 still under treatment.

Soldiers purchase tickets at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul, in the Oct. 3, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK