Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on U.S. tech gains, easing virus woes
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street and eased concerns over the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.25 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,028.93.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start on overnight gains on Wall Street and easing virus woes.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.84 percent to 15,022 points as investors monitor the inflation factors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 35,259 points.
South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 2,000 for the 11th straight day Tuesday amid progress in vaccinations.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.71 percent to 70,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.72 percent to 97,800 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. traded flat at 209,500 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem Ltd. climbed 1.21 percent to 837,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver rose 2.65 percent to 407,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
