Remix version of BTS-Coldplay collaboration released
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A new version of "My Universe," a joint project between South Korean boy group BTS and British rock band Coldplay, was released Tuesday.
Coldplay uploaded the new version of the collaboration single, remixed by BTS member Suga, on its Twitter account.
"We're so grateful to Suga for this glorious remix. A brilliant producer on top of everything else," the group said in a message attached to its posting.
The original collaboration number "My Universe" is still staying high on Billboard's main charts.
According to this week's charts unveiled by Billboard on Monday (U.S. time), the song ranked ninth and eighth on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. weekly charts, respectively.
The track debuted atop the Hot 100 main singles chart in the first week of its release on Sept. 24.
The uplifting song about love transcending all divides was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts, and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. It was included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," released Friday.
