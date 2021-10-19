Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #first snow #Mount Seorak

First snow of the season falls on Mount Seorak

13:52 October 19, 2021

SOKCHO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country Tuesday, 15 days earlier than last year, park authorities said.

Flakes began falling at about 10 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, 1,676 meters above sea level, according to the Seoraksan National Park Office.

The temperature was 0.4 C and the wind speed was 0.6 meters per second at that time. Snowfall was too light to accumulate, officials said.

The season's first snow event occurred 15 days earlier than last year's Nov. 3 and one day later than 2019's Oct. 18.

The season's first snow falls around Jungcheong Shelter on Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country on Oct. 19, 2021, in this photo released by the Seoraksan National Park Office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The nation was hit by an unseasonable cold snap over the weekend, with many parts of the country experiencing record low temperatures for mid-October on Sunday and Monday morning.

The weather began to warm up Monday afternoon as the cold front weakened and warm southerly winds prevailed.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK