The Twins and the Heroes are among five Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs based in the greater Seoul area that have been playing home game at empty stadiums since the onset of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in July. The three other clubs are: the Doosan Bears, who share Jamsil with the Twins, the SSG Landers in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, and KT Wiz in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

