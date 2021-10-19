Yonhap News Summary
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
SEOUL -- North Korea fired what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in yet another setback to Seoul's drive for peace with Pyongyang.
The short-range missile was launched from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The launch was detected at 10:17 a.m., it said.
(3rd LD) NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's presumed SLBM test
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) expressed "deep regret" Tuesday over North Korea's presumed test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and urged Pyongyang to return to peace talks at an early date.
National security adviser Suh Hoon presided over the 70-minute NSC meeting shortly after the North fired the missile into the East Sea, and was briefed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
First snow of the season falls on Mount Seorak
SOKCHO -- The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country Tuesday, 15 days earlier than last year, park authorities said.
Flakes began falling at about 10 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, 1,676 meters above sea level, according to the Seoraksan National Park Office.
No notice from N. Korea on its missile launch despite daily liaison call: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- South and North Korea held their regular phone call via the liaison hotline Tuesday morning, but Pyongyang gave no prior notice of its latest missile launch, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said.
In its latest show of force, the North fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea from near Sinpo, where it is known to be developing a new submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles, according to South Korea's military.
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the East Sea on Tuesday in yet another show of force, potentially complicating South Korea's bid to resume dialogue and reinvigorate the long-stalled peace process.
The question is the North's intentions behind mixed signals it has been sending recently -- a string of missile launches and indications of a desire to restart talks.
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence
SEOUL -- A stalker who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing an online game mate and her family members has appealed the verdict, officials said Tuesday.
Kim Tae-hyun, 25, filed the appeal a day earlier against the sentence he received last week for killing the game mate, her mother and her sister at their home in Seoul in March.
KBO manager rejoices over return of fans to stadium
SEOUL -- When the LG Twins host the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium to open a three-game series Tuesday evening, they will do so in front of hundreds, if not thousands, of fans -- something they haven't been able to do for three months.
The Twins and the Heroes are among five Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs based in the greater Seoul area that have been playing home game at empty stadiums since the onset of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in July. The three other clubs are: the Doosan Bears, who share Jamsil with the Twins, the SSG Landers in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, and KT Wiz in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.
(LEAD) Ruling party seeks disciplinary action against opposition lawmaker over 'cash photo'
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) referred an opposition lawmaker to the parliamentary ethics committee Tuesday for making groundless claims against its presidential nominee, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, using a dubious photo of bundles of cash.
Lee also demanded Rep. Kim Yong-pan of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) apologize and give up his parliamentary seat to take responsibility for making the claims during an audit of the provincial government the previous day that the cash photo showed Lee took bribes from gangsters.
