Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Navy #maritime exercise

S. Korea, EU, Oman hold first anti-piracy exercise around Gulf of Aden

18:01 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the European Union and Oman have held their first combined anti-piracy exercise in waters around the Gulf of Aden, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Korean Navy's 4,400-ton destroyer Chungmugong Yi Sun-shin joined the exercise with the EU's warship, Victoria, and the Maritime Security Center of Oman, the ministry said.

The exercise took place along the International Recommended Transit Corridor, a shipping route through the Gulf of Aden patrolled by international naval forces.

The exercise involved helicopter landing operations, live-fire drills, and search and rescue missions -- all required for anti-piracy maneuvers.

"All participants are making continued efforts to maintain the rules-based international order, freedom of navigation and overflight, regional prosperity, and stability and security," the ministry said in a press release.

The exercise came as the EU has been stepping up anti-piracy efforts under its "Operation Atalanta."

This photo, released by the Ministry of National Defense on Oct. 19, 2021, shows the Navy's 4,400-ton destroyer Chungmugong Yi Sun-shin (L) and the EU's frigate Victoria. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK