N. Korean missile launch underscores 'urgent' need for dialogue: White House
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains ready to engage with North Korea anytime and anywhere, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, adding that North Korea's missile tests underscored the urgent need to engage with the reclusive state.
North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday (Seoul time), marking its eighth missile test so far this year.
"These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy. Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," the White House spokeswoman told a daily press briefing.
"We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," she added.
