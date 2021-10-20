Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea fires missile from sea on day of trilateral intel chiefs' meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea presumably fires SLBM aimed at getting upper hand in talks with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- Calls for redeeming excessive profits dismissed twice (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea appears to have fired SLBM from submarine, two days before S. Korea's planned launch of space rocket Nuri (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea presumably fires SLBM amid dialogue efforts by S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Segye Times)

-- Reversal in transactions of popular Seoul apartments, more go unsold (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Different from Lee Jae-myung's claim of maximum redemption ever, civic group says mere 10 pct of excessive profits from Daejang-dong project retrieved (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PPP's leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl makes controversy by taking side of ex-President Chun Doo-hwan (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea makes provocation with SLBM on day of S. Korea-U.S. talks on end-of-war declaration (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fidelity Global Technology Fund ranks top among retirement pension products (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rush of carbon neutrality drive that turns blind eye to current tech situation (Korea Economic Daily)

