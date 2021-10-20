Go to Contents
07:13 October 20, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires missile from sea on day of trilateral intel chiefs' meeting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea presumably fires SLBM aimed at getting upper hand in talks with U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- Calls for redeeming excessive profits dismissed twice (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea appears to have fired SLBM from submarine, two days before S. Korea's planned launch of space rocket Nuri (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea presumably fires SLBM amid dialogue efforts by S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Segye Times)
-- Reversal in transactions of popular Seoul apartments, more go unsold (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Different from Lee Jae-myung's claim of maximum redemption ever, civic group says mere 10 pct of excessive profits from Daejang-dong project retrieved (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP's leading presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl makes controversy by taking side of ex-President Chun Doo-hwan (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea makes provocation with SLBM on day of S. Korea-U.S. talks on end-of-war declaration (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fidelity Global Technology Fund ranks top among retirement pension products (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rush of carbon neutrality drive that turns blind eye to current tech situation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North launches another missile, probably an SLBM (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea tests missile amid South's efforts to resume talks (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea launches another missile despite U.S. attempt for dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)

