Chinese fishing boat sinks off S. Korea's west coast, leaving 7 crew members missing
08:53 October 20, 2021
GUNSAN, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat capsized in waters off the southwestern city of Gunsan on Wednesday, leaving seven crew members missing, Coast Guard officials said.
According to the Coast Guard, the 239-ton vessel capsized shortly after midnight in waters 124 kilometers southwest of Gunsan's Eocheong Island.
Of the 15 crewmen aboard the ship, eight have been rescued, but a search is still under way to rescue the seven others.
