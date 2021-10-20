Go to Contents
Chinese fishing boat sinks off S. Korea's west coast, leaving 7 crew members missing

08:53 October 20, 2021

GUNSAN, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat capsized in waters off the southwestern city of Gunsan on Wednesday, leaving seven crew members missing, Coast Guard officials said.

According to the Coast Guard, the 239-ton vessel capsized shortly after midnight in waters 124 kilometers southwest of Gunsan's Eocheong Island.

Of the 15 crewmen aboard the ship, eight have been rescued, but a search is still under way to rescue the seven others.

This undated photo of the sea off Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, is provided by the Coast Gaurd. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

