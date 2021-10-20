Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases
10:25 October 20, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,981, the defense ministry said.
Six Army soldiers, an Air Force member, and a civilian worker tested positive for the virus, according to military data.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,904, or 96 percent, have been fully cured, with 77 still under treatment.
