Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho on Wednesday admitted to forcing his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion and apologized in public to her and fans for his "carelessness."
"I had dated her with affection," he said in a statement released through his management agency Salt Entertainment. "But I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate conduct."
He said he wanted to say sorry to her in person but could not reach her.
"I should have apologized to her in person," he said. "Nevertheless, I want to give an apology sincerely through this written statement."
It marked the first release of his personal position on the issue after a woman who claimed to be Kim's ex-girlfriend uploaded a post on the internet three days ago, alleging he had coerced her into getting an abortion while they were dating.
She identified him only as Actor K. After the post went viral on online communities, however, a growing number of people speculated that Actor K referred to Kim, who has been gaining popularity for his role in the tvN romantic comedy "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."
In the statement, Kim also asked for forgiveness for his belated public apology.
"I'm sorry that I disappointed fans who have supported me constantly," he said. "And I want to apologize to my colleagues who have worked with me."
