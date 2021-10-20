Korean Air to resume flights to Hawaii next month
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Wednesday it will resume flights to Hawaii next month after suspending the route for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean Air made the decision to preemptively prepare for the post-pandemic travel demand as the government plans to adopt a "Living with COVID-19" scheme, under which COVID-19 is treated as an infectious respiratory disease like the seasonal influenza, with eased distancing being implemented.
The national flag carrier will resume three flights a week on the Incheon-Honolulu route Nov. 3, the company said in a statement.
Inbound passengers are exempt from a mandatory 10-day quarantine in Hawaii if they submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19.
Smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc., however, said it does not have a plan to resume flights to the U.S. Pacific island.
