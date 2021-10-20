Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #variant

Delta variant cases account for all new variant cases in S. Korea

14:52 October 20, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 3,245 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant over the past week, health authorities said Wednesday.

New delta variant cases accounted for all of new variant cases detected last week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). There are four different kinds of variants.

In this July 13, 2021, file photo, South Korean residents and diplomats from India are guided by quarantine officials upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

The tally indicates the Delta variant is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in South Korea, making it more difficult for health authorities to curb the spread of the disease.

The delta variant is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas while showing signs of spreading much faster into the rest of the country.

On Wednesday, South Korea reported 1,571 new cases, raising the total caseload to 346,088, according to the KDCA.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK