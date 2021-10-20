LPGA star trying not to get caught up in pursuit of record, No. 1 ranking

"While getting ready for this tournament, I thought about things that are more important to me than the record," the oft-philosophical Ko said. "If I continue to do my best and maintain my focus, I can shoot in the 60s well beyond the 15th straight round. How far I can go is entirely up to my performance and the kind of mindset that I adopt. And if you want to become a truly great athlete, you must have the drive and determination to go after records."

