(2nd LD) Fishing boat carrying 9 capsizes in waters near Dokdo
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with latest findings throughout)
DONGHAE, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat carrying nine crewmen capsized in waters off the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.
The 72-ton vessel capsized at 2:24 p.m. in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo and the crew members -- three South Koreans, four Chinese and two Indonesians -- remain unaccounted for, officials said.
Officials said they were told by Japan's Coast Guard the fishing boat was completely upside down when they arrived at the scene and a life raft was adrift next to the boat, but no one was seen around it.
The Donghae regional office of the Coast Guard dispatched a pair of patrol ships that were expected to arrive at the sinking site around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Japan's Coast Guard is also searching the area but is having difficulties due to high waves, officials said.
Coast Guard officials said they also asked the Navy and regional governments for help in rescue operations.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)