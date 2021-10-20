Defense minister holds back-to-back talks with foreign officials during exhibition
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook held back-to-back talks Wednesday with senior defense officials from Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman and Pakistan on the margins of a defense exhibition in Seongnam, south of Seoul, his office said.
The talks took place at Seoul Air Base, where the biennial Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) kicked off its five-day run Tuesday to showcase the latest high-tech weapons systems, including stealth fighters and hydrogen-powered drones.
During their talks, Suh and Oleg Saliukov, the commander of the Russian Ground Forces, discussed regional security and ways to reinvigorate defense exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, Seoul's defense ministry said in a press release.
Suh also met with India's Secretary for Defense Production, Raj Kumar, for talks on joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in space and other security areas.
In addition, Suh met bilaterally with Fayyadh bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, the chief of the General Staff of Saudi Arabia's armed forces; Egypt's Military Production Minister Mohammed Ahmed Morsi; Oman's Secretary General of Defense Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali Al Zaabi; and Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal Khan.
