(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 21)

Above all, the steep hikes in oil prices are alarming. Gasoline prices in Seoul exceeded 1,800 won ($1.5) per liter. The rise of diesel fuel deals a critical blow to many self-employed such as truck drivers. The prospects are even gloomier given the increasing demand for petroleum amid a global energy crisis and the expected reduction of oil production in the United States. As a result, international oil prices will likely remain higher than before for a while.