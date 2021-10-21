Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ship sinking #rescue

2 Chinese crew members rescued after boat capsizes near Dokdo

08:09 October 21, 2021

DONGHAE, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Two Chinese crew members were rescued Thursday after their fishing boat capsized in waters near the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo a day earlier, officials said.

Nine people -- three South Koreans, four Chinese and two Indonesians -- were aboard the 72-ton vessel when it capsized in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two rescued members were being airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital, officials said.

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK