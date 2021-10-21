Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Thursday's weather forecast

09:04 October 21, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 20

Suwon 16/05 Sunny 20

Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 20

Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/12 Rain 60

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK