Moon urges police to bolster capabilities to meet public expectations
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for police officers to reinforce their capabilities and carry out intense self-innovation to meet the expectations of the people and raise public trust in the police.
In a congratulatory message on the 76th Police Day, Moon also hailed police for making efforts to reduce crimes and actively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Police must further reinforce its capabilities, as many people put their trust in it," Moon said.
Public safety should be guaranteed against crimes such as child abuse, domestic violence and digital-sex crimes, Moon said.
Moon said the government will never forget the police's laborious effort and will spare no efforts to guarantee appropriate treatment.
Over the past four years, the number of crimes fell 14.2 percent and the number of deaths from traffic accidents dipped 28.2 percent, Moon said.
Moon said the government will serve as a reliable supporter for police officers patrolling neighborhoods, adding that the role of the police is more important than ever to build a safer society.
