Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-Police Day

Moon urges police to bolster capabilities to meet public expectations

11:33 October 21, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for police officers to reinforce their capabilities and carry out intense self-innovation to meet the expectations of the people and raise public trust in the police.

In a congratulatory message on the 76th Police Day, Moon also hailed police for making efforts to reduce crimes and actively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Police must further reinforce its capabilities, as many people put their trust in it," Moon said.

Public safety should be guaranteed against crimes such as child abuse, domestic violence and digital-sex crimes, Moon said.

Moon said the government will never forget the police's laborious effort and will spare no efforts to guarantee appropriate treatment.

Over the past four years, the number of crimes fell 14.2 percent and the number of deaths from traffic accidents dipped 28.2 percent, Moon said.

Moon said the government will serve as a reliable supporter for police officers patrolling neighborhoods, adding that the role of the police is more important than ever to build a safer society.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK