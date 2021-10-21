Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning as hopes of strong third-quarter corporate earnings spurred foreign and institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,022.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43 percent to 35,609 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.05 percent to 15,121 points.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.28 percent to 70,500 won, while LG Chem shed 3.57 percent to 810,000 won. Bank heavyweight Kakao Bank gained 1.84 percent to 60,800 won.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.24 percent to 208,500 won, but the country's top steelmaker, POSCO, climbed 1.45 percent to 314,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)