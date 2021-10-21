Go to Contents
Moon orders debt rehabilitation plan for pandemic-hit young people

14:05 October 21, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed officials to actively come up with a plan for debt rehabilitation for young people who became heavily indebted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is aimed at helping young people who borrowed money from more than one financial institution as the pandemic took a heavy toll on job markets, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

Last year, the number of employed people in South Korea declined by 220,000, marking the largest job losses since 1998.

President Moon Jae-in (C) presides over a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

