Prosecutors raid Seongnam mayor's office over urban development corruption scandal
14:40 October 21, 2021
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the Seongnam mayor's office Thursday as they expanded a probe into a corruption-laden urban development scandal in the city south of Seoul.
A team of 23 prosecution investigators searched the offices of the mayor and secretaries for documents related to the corruption scandal involving the city's 2015 project to develop its Daejang-dong district into residential complexes.
It is the first time prosecutors have searched the mayoral office in the probe.
