Hyundai Doosan Infracore Q3 net income down 44.1 pct. to 45.9 bln won
16:00 October 21, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 45.9 billion won (US$39 million), down 44.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 63.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.9 percent to 971.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)