N. Korea still shuns nuclear, ICBM tests, indicating intention for dialogue: unification minister
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's continued moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing suggests its intention to explore dialogue opportunities, according to a top South Korean official Thursday,
Unification Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a parliamentary audit session, as skepticism over Seoul's push to reengage with Pyongyang resurfaced in the wake of the regime's submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test on Tuesday.
"North Korea has not conducted strategic actions, such as a nuclear test and an ICBM launch, while continuing to fire missiles, and (the ministry) interpreted this as an intention to explore opportunities for dialogue," the minister said.
In recent months, Pyongyang launched a series of missiles, including a new hypersonic one, and showed it is capable of employing various launch platforms, such as a train, which are expected to add more agility to its missile operations.
Despite the military moves, the ministry has redoubled calls for Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)