LPGA star Ko Jin-young eyes fresh start after record-tying streak ends
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- For the first time in three months, Ko Jin-young failed to break a 70 in an LPGA round.
The South Korean star put up a one-under 71 in the opening round of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. After mixing in three birdies with two bogeys at the par-72 LPGA International Busan, Ko saw a record-tying streak that began in the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship in July come to an end.
Ko had scored in the 60s in 14 consecutive rounds prior to Thursday, which tied her for the longest such run in LPGA history with the retired great Annika Sorenstam and fellow Korean player Ryu So-yeon.
"Even though I didn't break the record, I know I've given my very best on every moment and every hole (during the streak)," the world No. 2 said after her round on a rainy day in Busan. "I think the fact that I tied the record is quite significant in and of itself. It's really not easy to shoot in the 60s in 14 straight rounds. You have to put in the work, and there's a lot of luck involved, too."
She admitted she was disappointed the streak ended, but she was already looking forward to starting a new one.
"If I can keep improving, I believe I can go well beyond 14 straight rounds (of shooting in the 60s)," Ko said. "I will try to be an even better player."
She said it was "a cold and miserable day" out on the course and she didn't play quite as well as she'd expected of herself.
"Whenever I play in Korea, there's always pressure to do well. I think I might have tried too hard today," Ko said. "At least I got to finish the day with a birdie. That should set me up nicely for the next round. The weather is supposed to be better the rest of the week, and hopefully, I'll be able to enjoy the remaining 54 holes as much as I can."
