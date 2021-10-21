S. Korea undecided on co-sponsoring this year's U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: FM
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has yet to finalize its position on co-sponsoring this year's U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses, according to Seoul's top diplomat Thursday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit his ministry is "closely watching developments" and will make a decision by considering its measure last year.
South Korea had co-sponsored the resolution since 2009 but did not join as a co-sponsor for the past two years, largely citing the current situation on the peninsula as Seoul tries to revive long-stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
Chung did not give a direct answer whether Seoul would co-sponsor the resolution led by the European Union after repeated questioning by People Power Party Rep. Ji Seong-ho, saying various measures will be considered.
"Our stance regarding the recent North Korea human rights resolution has been mostly been established before, so we will make considerations in that direction," he added.
Seoul has refrained from moves that could undermine efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang.
