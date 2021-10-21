Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FTA #Mercosur

S. Korea, Paraguay vow to boost trade cooperation

18:28 October 21, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and Paraguayan trade ministers agreed Thursday to make joint efforts to boost cooperation in trade and industry fields in the post-pandemic era, officials said.

During the meeting held in Seoul, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and his Paraguayan counterpart, Luis Alberto Castiglioni Soria, discussed ways to promote bilateral investment and exchanges in a wide range of sectors, such as vaccine and climate change, according to the officials of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"Minister Yeo stressed the need for the successful completion of a Korea-Mercosur trade agreement and suggested the two sides further speed up negotiations," the ministry said in a release.

Mercosur is made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, and accounts for about 70 percent of the economy in the region.

South Korea and Mercosur held their seventh round of negotiations in August.

Lee Kyung-sik, a South Korean free trade agreement negotiator, has the seventh round of negotiations for the Korea-Mercosur trade agreement held via video link on Aug. 30, 2021, in this file photo provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK