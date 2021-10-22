Go to Contents
07:38 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit (Segye Times)
-- Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (Hankyoreh)
-- Korea not successful in putting dummy satellite into orbit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea test-launches 1st domestically made space rocket (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rocket with Korean tech reaches space (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea sees silver lining in Nuri launch (Korea Herald)
-- Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit (Korea Times)
(END)

