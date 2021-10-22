(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 22)

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II (KSLV-2), also known as the Nuri-ho, lifted off at 5 p.m. on Thursday from the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, South Jeolla. The moment the staff at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) pushed the button, the rocket started to soar to space with a roaring sound. After separating its first-stage rocket at the altitude of 59 kilometers (37 miles) exactly 127 seconds after the launch, the Nuri-ho detached the second-stage rocket at the altitude of 258 kilometers and reached 700 kilometers above Earth 976 seconds after liftoff. After clearing the Earth's atmosphere, the vehicle disconnected a dummy satellite, marking a dramatic moment in Korea's emergence as one of seven space powers.