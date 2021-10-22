Go to Contents
2.4 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's central region: KMA

08:18 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's central region Friday morning, the state weather agency said.

The earthquake occurred about 26 kilometers south of Jecheon, 168 km southeast of Seoul, at 6:51 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter is estimated to be at a depth of 14 km.

The earthquake was recorded at a maximum of Level 3 on the seismic intensity scale in North Chungcheong Province, where the epicenter was located.

Gangwon Province in the northeast and North Gyeongsang Province in the southeast, both near Jecheon, recorded Level 2 tremors.

At Level 3, tremors can be felt considerably by people inside or high up in buildings and cars may shake slightly. At Level 2, only a small number of people in a quiet state or on higher level floors can feel the shake.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit Jecheon, 168 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 22, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

