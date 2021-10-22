2.4 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's central region: KMA
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's central region Friday morning, the state weather agency said.
The earthquake occurred about 26 kilometers south of Jecheon, 168 km southeast of Seoul, at 6:51 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter is estimated to be at a depth of 14 km.
The earthquake was recorded at a maximum of Level 3 on the seismic intensity scale in North Chungcheong Province, where the epicenter was located.
Gangwon Province in the northeast and North Gyeongsang Province in the southeast, both near Jecheon, recorded Level 2 tremors.
At Level 3, tremors can be felt considerably by people inside or high up in buildings and cars may shake slightly. At Level 2, only a small number of people in a quiet state or on higher level floors can feel the shake.
