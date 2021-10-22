Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #annual drill

S. Korea to hold annual Hoguk defense exercise next week

10:38 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will kick off an annual military exercise next week to strengthen defense readiness, officials said Friday, amid lingering tensions over North Korea's recent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test.

The Hoguk exercise will run from Monday to Nov. 5 across the country, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps., to enhance interservice cooperation, according to the officials at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The North has often responded angrily to such an exercise, calling it a provocation against the reclusive regime.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, which marked the eighth known missile test by the North this year.

Launched in 1996, the annual drill is held in the second half of each year.

Marines ride in landing vehicles of South Korea's Marine Corps on a road in the southeastern city of Pohang on Oct. 21, 2020, as they take part in the Hoguk exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps against North Korea's possible provocations. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK